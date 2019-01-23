Gang of suspects wanted for 17 robberies in 16 days

Detectives are looking for robbers who may be tied to a string of carjackings in southwest and southeast Houston.Police say they are targeting people in apartment complexes.HPD released surveillance images of the suspects who robbed a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 9955 Buffalo Speedway on Jan. 12th.Police say two men approached the woman, grabbed her by the arm, forced her out of the car and demanded her purse.They also stole her car. It was found a short time later at 3700 Southlawn after the victim was able to track her phone to the location.The victim in this case did not see a gun but did hear the demands that she hand over her belongings.Police believe the robbers could be tied to as many as 17 robberies that happened over a 16-day period this month.One of those robberies happened at a complex near NRG.The victim said the suspects walked up to her window and demanded her belongings."I look over and there's a gun on my window," said Michelle, a victim, who does not want to be identified.She says she parked at an apartment complex and a gun was pointed at her."It's a hard situation to go through to get over. You're traumatized, you know. It's something that nobody should have to go through," said Michelle.The suspects are described as:Suspect #1: Black male, 16 to 19 years old, 5'8 to 6', 130 to 140 pounds, black hair, and dark complexion.Suspect #2: Black male, 16 to 19 years old, 5'8 to 6', 130 to 140 pounds and dark complexion.Here are the locations of the robberies:1/11/2019 8299 Cambridge1/5/2019 9000 Almeda1/9/2019 9598 Rowlett1/9/2019 6525 Ariel1/11/2019 5122 Castlecreek1/11/2019 5700 Peacock1/11/2019 8299 Cambridge1/4/2019 8590 Glencrest1/11/2019 8383 El Mundo1/19/2019 3200 Mcgowen1/12/2019 9955 Buffalo Speedway1.13.2019 3700 Coffee1/15/2019 8751 Broadway1/16/2019 8915 Broadway1/17/2019 8915 Broadway1/19/2019 12360 Richmond1/11/2019 8450 Cambridge