Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore is the suspect in Sunday's shooting. The suspect, who Sheriff Mike Williams said used a single firearm, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A TIMELINE OF EVENTS ON SUNDAY
First responders were called to the scene at GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor mall complex on the St. Johns River, at 1:34 p.m. local time, and officers arrived on the scene within two minutes. The shooting took place at a sanctioned "Madden NFL 19" competition, according to video game company Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden franchise.
We are aware of an incident at a sanctioned Madden Championship Series competition in Jacksonville. We are working with authorities to gather facts at this stage.— Electronic Arts (@EA) August 26, 2018
The competition was streamed online; viewers could watch the games on the internet and see the players. Investigators were looking into online video that appeared to capture the scene right before the shooting began, Williams said. One clip from a livestream shows a red dot on a player's clothing. It's presumed to be a laser, ABC News reports.
Additional video from the live stream appeared to show what sounded like gunfire ringing out before the stream abruptly ended.
A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as the FBI's Jacksonville field office, were assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.
Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Gov. Scott.
Investigators have found the suspect's vehicle and say he stayed in the area the night before. The FBI searched a south Baltimore home on Sunday evening belonging to Katz's father, the Associated Press reports.
WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT SUSPECT, VICTIMS
EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner. A fellow gamer on Monday described Katz as "kind of different" to the Associated Press.
Shane Kivlen, a fellow gamer whose best friend was killed in the shooting, said Katz was smart "but something was off about him."
Kivlen said Katz did not communicate much with other gamers, either online or face-to-face at competitions.
RELATED: What we know about David Katz
JACKSONVILLE VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
The wife of Taylor Robertson confirmed her husband's death to ABC News Monday.
Calabasas High School in Southern California said it learned that a former football player is also among the two people who were gunned down. The former student is 24-year-old Elijah Clayton.
The school's football team tweeted that it sends "love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends."
Our hearts are broken as we learned that former Calabasas Football player @True__818 (Elijah Clayton) was senselessly murdered today during the mass shooting in Florida. We send our love, condolences, and deepest sense of sorrow to Elijah's Family and Friends pic.twitter.com/xhdQ8TLg0d— CHS Coyote Football (@CalabasasFtball) August 27, 2018
On EA Sports' website, Clayton is said to be consistently one of the best in competitive Madden.
REACTIONS FROM THE GAMING COMMUNITY, POLITICIANS AND BEYOND
Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.
The NFL, which licenses its teams and players to EA for the Madden franchise, said in a statement that it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting: "Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."
RELATED: What are competitive gaming eSports tournaments?
"No one deserves to die over playing a video game, you know?" said "Madden" competitor Derek Jones, 30, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. "We're just out here trying to win some money for our families and stuff."
Politicians and others reacted to the shooting on social media.
I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement.— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018
Have confirmed @FBI & @ATFHQ are in contact & in coordination with local authorities to provide any & all federal resources needed to respond to #JacksonvilleLandingShooting.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 26, 2018