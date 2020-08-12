Houston-area HS athletes getting business advice from the greats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Young Houston-area athletes are getting set up for success with a new program led by city leaders and UT legend Vince Young.GamePlan U, an organization designed to help high school athletes, partnered with Young and Houston city councilman and "Suits For Success" founder Edward Pollard, to help launch a business mentorship program called "More Than an Athlete.""I got a really good passion about making sure our next generation understands the information after football," said Young.Four Houston-area high school student athletes were selected to participate and have been deemed a perfect fit for the program."It's not just about sports," explained Pollard. "We want them to understand, 'How can sports work for you?'"The four athletes met for a group meeting this week.Kelvin Banks Jr. was joined by Atascocita's Kam Dewberry, Westbrook's Bryce Anderson and Klein Cain's Gibson Pyle.They were given lessons on public speaking, personal finance, entrepreneurship, and branding. The teens were even treated to a "business lunch" hosted by Young and were measured for their very own suits, which the program plans on giving to the athletes as a donation."I'm just so blessed to have these people out here teaching us all this amazing stuff," said Pyle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."When asked about his favorite part of the program, Dewberry said there wasn't anything he didn't find beneficial."One day, I want to be able to come back and do the same thing that these guys are doing," he said.Entrepreneur and philanthropist Marcus Bowers was a guest speaker at the group's meeting.He grew up in the Sunnyside-South Park area and built a multi-million dollar business called "She's Happy Hair" from the trunk of his car, and hopes to share his knowledge with the rising stars.Bowers said he hopes the teens will take advantage of their individual influence to build a better future.