Sports

Houston-area HS athletes getting business advice from the greats

By Joseph Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Young Houston-area athletes are getting set up for success with a new program led by city leaders and UT legend Vince Young.

GamePlan U, an organization designed to help high school athletes, partnered with Young and Houston city councilman and "Suits For Success" founder Edward Pollard, to help launch a business mentorship program called "More Than an Athlete."

"I got a really good passion about making sure our next generation understands the information after football," said Young.

Four Houston-area high school student athletes were selected to participate and have been deemed a perfect fit for the program.

"It's not just about sports," explained Pollard. "We want them to understand, 'How can sports work for you?'"

The four athletes met for a group meeting this week.

Kelvin Banks Jr. was joined by Atascocita's Kam Dewberry, Westbrook's Bryce Anderson and Klein Cain's Gibson Pyle.

They were given lessons on public speaking, personal finance, entrepreneurship, and branding. The teens were even treated to a "business lunch" hosted by Young and were measured for their very own suits, which the program plans on giving to the athletes as a donation.

"I'm just so blessed to have these people out here teaching us all this amazing stuff," said Pyle. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

When asked about his favorite part of the program, Dewberry said there wasn't anything he didn't find beneficial.

"One day, I want to be able to come back and do the same thing that these guys are doing," he said.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Marcus Bowers was a guest speaker at the group's meeting.

He grew up in the Sunnyside-South Park area and built a multi-million dollar business called "She's Happy Hair" from the trunk of his car, and hopes to share his knowledge with the rising stars.

Bowers said he hopes the teens will take advantage of their individual influence to build a better future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhigh schoolbusinessathletesfootballhigh school sportshigh school footballgood newscommunityfeel goodstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Kamala Harris: What to know about the California senator
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
County to spend $32M on electronic devices for students
Reaction to Biden's pick for VP
Show More
Episcopal High School sophomore ready to lead knights
What would it take for bars to reopen in Texas?
Big Ten and Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic
Texas college towns brace for possible football cancellation
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
More TOP STORIES News