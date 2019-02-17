Galveston woman's disappearance still a mystery 20 years later

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been nearly two decades since Hope Ann Moore vanished. The Galveston mother's disappearance didn't make sense to detectives in 1999. Moore had a steady job and was focused on trying to be a better mom. After nine years, the case went cold.

Then, investigators questioned Hope's common-law husband and his brother about the days leading up to Hope's disappearance. Now, detectives are taking another look at possible suspects and giving Eyewitness News rare access to the evidence.

On April 26, 1999, Hope was scheduled to come into work at the Bob Pagan car dealership in Galveston.

"I think it was a Friday. She just didn't show up," James Cabarubio said. He was Hope's former boss.

Cabarubio says he'll never forget that day. The dependable 32-year-old mother had never skipped work without calling before.

The next day, Cabarubio says Hope's common-law husband, Clint Kent, came by to return Hope's keys.

"The way he said she wouldn't be back was kind of weird to me," Cabarubio said.

Something wasn't right. Cabarubio called the police.

Hope was missing. Vanished. Her brother-in-law, Scotty Kent, told he saw Hope leave with a man in a truck.

"This is disturbing when you look at this stuff," said Fred Paige.

Paige was the second Galveston County detective to work Hope's case. In 2008 and 2009, he interviewed Clint and Scotty Kent, nearly a decade after Hope went missing.

"We all just have a really strong sense of what we believe happened," Detective Michelle Sollenberger says.

Sollenberger, with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, picked up Hope's case after Paige retired. Now, Sollenberger is talking about the suspects in Hope's case: two men Hope knew and trusted.

Monday on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., evidence will be revealed for the first time--evidence that surprised those closest to Hope.

