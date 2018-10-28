A woman who was severely injured after she and her dog were violently attacked by another canine in Galveston is in stable condition after undergoing surgery. Authorities say she might need more.The incident happened on Friday around 1:30 p.m. on 312 14th Street near Tony's International Car Care.Employee Joe Hernandez was working when he heard a noise."She started screaming," Hernandez told Eyewitness News.Hernandez and a couple of other strangers sprung into action and attacked the dog with their fists, wood, and weapons."I pulled my knife out, and I stabbed him," Hernandez recalled."He was determined to kill," Hernandez said. "He was determined to kill. That's just the way I saw it."Sean Brookins took video of the attack and stopped when he realized how serious the woman's injuries were."I was literally just doing, I'm former military, what I was trained to do," Brookins recalled. "(I tried to) stop the bleeding. Tried to make people as positive as possible. Make sure the threat doesn't repeat."Despite risking their own lives, bystanders said they have no regrets coming to the woman's defense."That could've been my mom, that could've been my sister, my grandmother," Hernandez said. "That's all that was going through my head when I saw something like that. I had to come help."The victim's dog was also injured during the attack, but only faced minor injuries.The investigation is still on-going.