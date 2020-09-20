Weather

Video in Galveston shows the not-so calm before Tropical Storm Beta

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the voluntary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, several Galveston residents said Saturday they had no plans to leave.

The video above shows how big the waves were and a dock that was already under water.


A steady flow of people were seen coming and going as some residents told Eyewitness News they are waiting to see how conditions develop.

Officials said they are expecting the tide to reach six feet above the normal.

SEE RELATED STORIES:
Beta's surge begins to impact Galveston Bay communities

Take a look at the evacuation orders issued in your area ahead of Beta
Beta moves towards Texas coast, rain bands to impact SE Texas today
4 safe and simple ways Houstonians can help their neighbors in need

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathergalvestonfloodingevacuationtropical stormtropical weatherweatherstormrainbe preparedsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beta's rain bands begin to soak SE Texas
Beta's storm surge arrives
Crash splits rideshare car, 2 passengers killed
Police chase suspect shoots at HPD officer before crash
Residents along the coast prepare for Tropical Storm Beta
Here's a recap of the news you need for Sunday, September 20
Evacuation orders in your area ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Show More
Woman dies in burning car while escaping brutal abduction
Pres. Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick
US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions
Rapper and posse shoot back in gunfight injuring 2 bystanders
4 safe, simple ways Houstonians can help neighbors in need
More TOP STORIES News