Video in Galveston shows the not-so calm before Tropical Storm Beta

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite the voluntary evacuations ahead of Tropical Storm Beta, several Galveston residents said Saturday they had no plans to leave.The video above shows how big the waves were and a dock that was already under water.A steady flow of people were seen coming and going as some residents told Eyewitness News they are waiting to see how conditions develop.Officials said they are expecting the tide to reach six feet above the normal.