Southbound lanes blocked on I-45 at Tiki Island after a single-vehicle crash

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound main lanes are blocked on the Gulf Freeway before the Galveston Causeway Bridge due to a single-vehicle crash, reports show.Houston TranStar verified the incident at 7:37 p.m. on I-45 at Tiki Island.No other vehicles are reported to be involved.