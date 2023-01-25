Galveston teenager charged with murder in shooting death of 25-year-old man

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last week.

Cameron Vargas, 17, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Malik Dunn, according to Galveston police.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 39th Street on Friday, Jan. 20 in response to a shots fired call, investigators said.

At the scene, Galveston police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 3900 block of Sealy.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at UTMB.

The 17-year-old is being held in the Galveston County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Galveston Police Department still strongly encourages anyone with information to contact investigators at (409) 765-3779 or anonymously through Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477 or online.