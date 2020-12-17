Galveston ISD selects lone superintendent finalist

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A veteran educator with a history of leadership at several Texas school districts has been selected as the lone finalist for the open superintendent position at Galveston ISD, according to a statement from the district.
Jerry Gibson was selected by board members Wednesday from a field of candidates for the post being vacated by retiring superintendent Kelli Moulton.
Gibson has served as superintendent at Marshall ISD in east Texas for more than four years, and was superintendent at Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD in San Jacinto County before that.
"We have children and grandchildren who are in the greater Houston area and we have missed so many things in their lives," Gibson said in a statement provided by Galveston ISD. "As I began to look into the school district itself, I learned of many opportunities for students and staff that matched my strengths and aligned with many of my experiences."
Gibson began his educational career in 1989 and earned an undergraduate degree from East Texas Baptist University, a master's degree from Lamar University and a doctorate from the University of Houston.
Details of Gibson's salary wasn't released Thursday. School records show Moulton earned $202,000 a year when she was hired in 2016.
A vote on whether to hire Gibson is scheduled for January.
