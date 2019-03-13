Galveston police officer accused of indecency with a child

Galveston police officer arrested after allegations of sex with a minor.

GALVESTON ,Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Police Officer Dion Watson has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Watson was the center of a complaint received Feb. 4 by the Galveston Police Department.

After a preliminary investigation, police requested help from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, who took a deeper dive into allegations against Watson.

Watson was arrested Tuesday by deputies.

He worked with the Investigative Services Bureau for more than 18 years.

Watson is now on paid administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

RELATED: Officer in training arrested after allegedly luring 12-year-old girl to Cypress hotel room
ABC13's Jessica Willey speaks to the father of a man accused of luring a 12-year-old for sex.

