Galveston PD Sergeant indicted for violence against family member

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County sergeant was placed on unpaid administrative leave after officials say he was accused of continuous violence against a family member.Sergeant Justin Popovich joined the department in 2003 and was later assigned to the Operations Bureau.The Galveston district attorney's office referred his case to a Grand Jury.He was then indicted with a felony of the third degree and was arrested on Friday.