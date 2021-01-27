123 arrested, more than $20K seized in Galveston County's 10-day 'Operation Washout'

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After conducting a 10-day crackdown on violent crime, law enforcement in Galveston County said they made a total of 123 arrests.
Galveston County's "Operation Washout" was conducted between Jan. 5 and Jan. 15. Among those arrested include 44 gang members. Authorities add they also seized 32 guns, more than $20,000 in cash, and more than 40 pounds of narcotics.
The county said it partnered with state and local agencies to conduct the operation, focused on investigation and arrests of violent fugitives and gang members with active warrants.
Agencies involved in the operation included the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Galveston Police Department, La Marque Police Department, Hitchcock Police Department, Texas City police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, U.S. Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Homeland Security.
"We want to make sure that the citizens of this county feel like they can come out of the house, feel safe, especially no matter what time of day - day or night it is," said Galveston County Sheriff Henry A. Trochesset during a news conference on Wednesday.
According to officials, the operation was intended to reduce violent crime as we go into 2021.
In a statement, La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson said this operation is just the beginning. "Our collaborative efforts to root out the criminal elements in the county are ongoing. The law enforcement officers of La Marque Police Department are working with agencies throughout Galveston County and will demonstrate to the criminal element that there is nowhere to hide."
