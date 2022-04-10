Suspected drunk driver attacks Galveston officer during arrest, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston police officer was hurt while trying to arrest a suspected drunk driver who crashed into his patrol car, authorities said.It happened at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Broadway near 71st Street.During the arrest, the suspect tried to break his way out of the police car before it crashed, police said.A fight broke out after the crash when the suspect attacked the officer, investigators said.The officer was treated for a head wound but is expected to be OK.