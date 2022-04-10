Suspected drunk driver attacks Galveston officer during arrest, authorities say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston police officer was hurt while trying to arrest a suspected drunk driver who crashed into his patrol car, authorities said.
It happened at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Broadway near 71st Street.
During the arrest, the suspect tried to break his way out of the police car before it crashed, police said.
A fight broke out after the crash when the suspect attacked the officer, investigators said.
The officer was treated for a head wound but is expected to be OK.
