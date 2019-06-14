HTX

Galveston Island training next generation of lifeguards

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston Island's Beach Patrol is working to make swimming safer with a summer program for kids.

Dozens of kids are participating in the island's Junior Lifeguard Day Camp Program this year.

"They really push you to your limits and sometimes it can be pretty hard," said 12-year-old Buck Warren. "You don't know what you're going to run into out there."

The program is so physically demanding that almost half of the older kids end up becoming lifeguards every year.

The ones who don't can still help their friends and family members if needed.

"Being with people and making the community better is a very good job, and I think helping people is amazing," said 10-year-old Kai Spence. "A lot of people come from other places and it's good to show them safety at the beach."

The program is open to kids aged 10 to 15 years old

Participants must be able to swim two laps, or 100 meters, without stopping, and be able to tread water for five to seven minutes, depending on their age category.

You can find more information on the program through the Galveston Island Beach Patrol website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.

