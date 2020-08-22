Galveston officials get ready to ramp up preparations before storm

GALVESTON, tEXAS -- Storm preparation in Galveston is expected to ramp up over the weekend.It was a busy and beautiful day on the beach on Friday. The water was calm and there was not much wind. A green flag was flying, which means it was safe to swim.With two storms potentially threatening the southeast coast of Texas, the City of Galveston has been participating in twice daily calls with the National Weather Service. Saturday, it goes to three times a day as officials track developments."This storm, if it does come into this area, won't make landfall until Tuesday and we'll probably feel the effects Monday afternoon," said Galveston Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Craig Brown. "So, it does get us through the weekend. The businesses are preparing for a busy weekend and then they'll prepare for an eventual storm."On The Strand, visitors were enjoying ice cream and cocktails. A few blocks away, resident Tyler Janz was unloading plywood and other supplies from his truck."I'm just getting wood ready for the house to board up the windows if the hurricane gets bad or if turns into a hurricane. Trying to protect the house as best I can," said Janz. "I think you can't be prepared enough for these types of things, so just getting ready before everyone else gets the supplies."Galveston County Judge Mark Henry expects better information on the storms' tracks Sunday morning. He encourages residents to have their hurricane plans and kits ready, both of which may look a little different because of the pandemic."Your plan might have involved going and staying with relatives. Our relatives may be more apprehensive than in previous years so make sure the plan is still workable," Henry said. "And make sure the kit includes PPE."The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management has not been activated.