Grandmother attacked walking in neighborhood while suspect groped himself in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandmother attacked in neighborhood, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 69-year-old grandmother was attacked walking along the sidewalk with her friend in Galveston on Tuesday.

According to police, the attack happened on 43rd Street near Avenue Q around 8:30 a.m.

Police said the man came out of nowhere.

"A male approached one of the women, pushed her down and then it looked like he may have been touching himself in a gratifying manner before he fled," said Captain Joshua Schirard with the Galveston Police Department.

EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother attacked walking in neighborhood while suspect groped himself in Galveston.



Police say what's especially disturbing is that this is a stranger-on-stranger crime.

Oftentimes, victims know their attacker but not in this case.

The woman's daughter says her mother already had a broken hand so she wasn't able to defend herself.

The woman suffered scratches but is okay. Now, neighbors are on heightened alert.

"Hopefully they can find him because next time he may do something else," said Shirley Danesi, a neighbor.

Police say to never walk alone and be aware of your surroundings.

Shirard also says if someone approaches you, talk to them. It could catch them by surprise and throw them off.

"If you confront them, by confronting I mean, by looking at them, by looking at them and addressing them, you know, good afternoon, good morning," said Shirard.

There is only a vague suspect description. If you know anything, you're asked to call the Galveston County Police Department.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman attackedGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News