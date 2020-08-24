Galveston officials issue voluntary evacuation for residents not protected by seawall

They are concerned about Laura and where the storm may land.
As a result, they are encouraging people who live on the West End (Hwy 3005 West to the San Luis Pass) to evacuate Galveston Island. While Laura's track is still uncertain, they are asking residents to evacuate now because they may not have much time before the storm hits otherwise.
Officials said the west end of the island, without the protection of the seawall, is prone to flooding. In addition, with a number of short-term rentals, they want to give tourists extra time to get out.
Meanwhile, Galveston Beach Patrol has been picking up trash cans, life guard towers and other items ahead of any possible weather that could enter the Gulf.
READ ALSO: Gov. Greg Abbott declares emergency state disaster for 23 Texas coastal counties
"I'm worried about people not taking this seriously," said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry on Sunday. "That's what I'm most worried about. Our plan will take shape after Tropical Storm Laura clears Cuba, which is anticipated to be (Monday) afternoon or evening."
READ MORE: Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations after Marco becomes hurricane
If Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall in southeast Texas, Henry fears it could be devastating.
"There is talk of some pretty significant storm surge," he said. "We want to make sure if that occurs, we have plenty of times to order evacuations to get people out of the affected regions."
Meanwhile, Harris County is also looking at possible evacuations in its coastal communities.
READ MORE: Tropical storm slashes southeast of Puerto Rico
If you don't live near water, leaders said you should still get prepared.
"If you're not in an evacuation zone, be prepared to self-sustain yourself for about five days in case we do get a worst case scenario," said deputy coordinator for the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, Francisco Sanchez.
Due to the pandemic, several items, such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes have been added to the list of must-have items.
Since Tropical Storm Laura continues to change its direction, leaders urge residents to take this event seriously, and be prepared to evacuate.
"Anytime we have a potential for a major hurricane to approach the Houston, Galveston region, we need to be very concerned," said Sanchez.
Stay updated on daily forecasts and severe weather updates on ABC13's weather page.
SEE ALSO: Can two storms turn into a mega-storm.
Follow Marla Carter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.