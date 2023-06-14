Beach patrol said the man's two sons were wearing life jackets, which may have prevented further tragedies. They supported their father back to shore with the help of a stranger.

Father drowns after 2 sons float him back to shore at Beachside Village in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is grieving after a father who was floated back to shore by his two children drowned at Beachside Village on Tuesday.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials were called to a drowning incident at 2:10 p.m. just west of Sunny Beach. A man was spotted by a bystander with his two sons in chest-deep water.

Officials said the boys had life jackets on. They supported their father back to shore with the help of a stranger, who performed CPR.

The 38-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

The man's death is the fourth open-water drowning fatality of the season. Officials said the boys' life jackets may have prevented further tragedies.

Beach patrol urges visitors to swim near a lifeguard, avoid swimming near structures or at the ends of the island, never swim alone, obey warning signs and flags, designate a water watcher, and not to swim when under the influence of alcohol.