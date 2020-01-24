Victim of alleged abuse by probation officer: 'It's hard to talk about'

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Galveston County probation officer could face more criminal charges as the investigation into his actions continues to grow.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Alzafari, 42, of Pearland late last year. They charged him with 11 criminal counts including sexual assault and sexual contact with a supervised person.Investigators allege Alzafari abused his power as a probation officer and broke the law. They claim he pressured probationers into sexual contact and went after vulnerable women.They now say there are 11 potential victims. Investigators are working to speak with 65 women once under Alzafari's control.In an Eyewitness News Exclusive, one victim spoke out about her experience with Alzafari. She claimed he forced himself on her and performed oral sex.She asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns. She vividly remembered one meeting at Alzafari's Texas City office."Throughout all three meetings, he acted very inappropriately," she recalled. "He asked me questions like if I was wearing underwear. He told me to show him. He told me to sit on his lap. He touched me inappropriately. It's hard to talk about it."ABC13 reporter Steve Campion asked the woman if Alzafari assaulted her."Yes. He did," said the woman. "He picked me up. Put me on his desk and lifted up my skirt and did perform oral sex on me until I stopped it."She said she fought back in the office. The woman's attorney, Meredith Morse, told ABC13 her client didn't tell her details about the meetings until contacted by law enforcement. She said her client believed no one would take her seriously because of her run-in with the law. She was on probation for a drug offense."I think the system failed her in as much as they empowered a monster," said Morse. "They gave him access and control. He had been in his position for years. This could have been a slow escalation. This could have been his pattern of behavior all along. Whatever the case is, Eric Alzafari was given the position and the tools to lord over his probationers."Court records show Alzafari denied all the allegations."During the interview, Eric Alzafari denied the allegations of making sexual or inappropriate comments," documents state. "Eric Alzafari also denied having sexual relationships with clients."