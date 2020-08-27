hurricane laura

Galveston County evacuation order lifted except for Bolivar Peninsula

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Laura, except for those who live on Bolivar Peninsula, are free to return home, county officials said Thursday morning.

In an update released around 7:45 a.m., officials said conditions on the mainland and Galveston Island were safe for people to make the trip back.

Meanwhile, TxDOT is working to clear SH-87 and SH-124. The roads are expected to reopen later in the day.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a dangerous Category 4 storm.

But ahead of its arrival, mandatory evacuations were ordered Tuesday in Galveston County and for the Bolivar Peninsula.

Ferry service, which was suspended late Tuesday night, is expected to restart after TxDOT finishes assessing conditions.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said the suspension was based on wave patterns and high winds expected at the time.

Residents should also look for an announcement on reopened transportation services to Bolivar Peninsula later Thursday.

Note that anyone who lives in an incorporated city is advised to listen to the guidelines from officials in their respective jurisdictions.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for Bayou Vista and Hitchcock.

The most recent statistics show more than 340,000 people live in Galveston County.

Earlier in the week, Henry signed a disaster declaration.
