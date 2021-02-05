2 people found dead inside home in far western Galveston Co.

Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in far western Galveston County.

Sheriff's investigators were called around 3:45 a.m. Friday to a house on Old Alvin Road and FM 517, which is northeast of Santa Fe and across the county line from Alvin.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed two people were dead, but said it's too early to determine how this happened.

Officials have not released information on their identities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galveston countydeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Residents 'hurting' in low income, minority areas without vaccines
Data shows which neighborhoods have more access to vaccine
Chilly and wet Friday, arctic front possible next week
Is there a chance for snow in Texas next week?
Houston musician's positive message gains national attention
State parks booking early for summer vacation
US adds just 49K jobs in January, 10M still unemployed
Show More
Mom of boy found dead on Galveston beach gets life in prison
New drive-thru vaccine clinic opens in Conroe today
Who loves free things? These events won't cost you
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Senate approves budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
More TOP STORIES News