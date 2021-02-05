2 people found dead inside home in far western Galveston Co.

Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead at a home in far western Galveston County.Sheriff's investigators were called around 3:45 a.m. Friday to a house on Old Alvin Road and FM 517, which is northeast of Santa Fe and across the county line from Alvin.Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset confirmed two people were dead, but said it's too early to determine how this happened.Officials have not released information on their identities.