Registration for Galveston County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Monday

Officials with the Galveston County Health District said they expect to open up registration on Monday morning to those who currently qualify for the vaccine.
Many Houston-area healthcare facilities continue to run out of appointments while trying to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials.
Last week, available appointment slots were gone within minutes of the registration opening time.
Galveston County held a vaccine hub on Saturday in League City. Officials said roughly 800 doses were administered.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said earlier this month that some healthcare facilities saw people signing up for slots, but they didn't fit the criteria to be eligible for the vaccine.
As of now, the only people who can get vaccinated in the state of Texas are health care professionals and people 65 and older, or those 18 and older with certain medical conditions.
Official said details on how to register for the Galveston County Health District vaccine clinic will available on their website on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Vaccines will be administered at the Galveston County Health District in Texas City.
