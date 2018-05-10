Galveston County clinic awarded new accreditation from The Joint Commission

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Galveston clinic at the center of a recent disease scare has passed a recent survey from The Joint Commission.

The Coastal Health and Wellness was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for Ambulatory Health Care accreditation.

"Coastal Health & Wellness is pleased to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission," said Kathy Barroso, interim CHW executive director, in a release. "Staff have worked diligently on training and have worked together to develop and implement processes that will provide quality care to our community."

In March, an accreditation survey found gaps/breaches in policies or procedures. The Galveston County Health District said poor sterilization procedures led to the potential Hepatitis C exposure crisis at Coastal Health and Wellness.

