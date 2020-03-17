Coronavirus

Galveston County judge calls Harris County restaurant closures illegal

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Judge Mark Henry says the county won't follow in Harris County's footsteps regarding the closure of bars and restaurants.

Henry says the order is "illegal," and is not something he is contemplating.

"I think this just makes things worse and causes more panic," Henry said. "(COVID 19) is serious but this can lead to more panic and devastating for people."

His statement came after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered all bars and nightclubs shut down in order to maintain social distancing for at least 15 days.

RELATED: All Harris County bars and nightclubs ordered to shut down

Additionally, all Harris County restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms and can only operate through the drive-thru and to-go orders.

"None of these decisions that we're having to make are easy decisions," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "They are simply not easy. Especially when you recognize that when you're making a decision, you're impacting people's livelihoods."

Brian Maxwell, city manager for Galveston said the city is "strongly" recommending that people do not congregate in areas with 10 or more people but has not issued such a restrictive order.

The city is also monitoring bar and restaurant attendance to see if some action is required.

SEE ALSO: To-go orders increase after Harris County restaurants close doors

He acknowledged that Harris County's decision could lead to an influx of people to the island. Galveston already has larger than expected crowds for Spring break amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Maxwell said the influx of people could prove to be a two-edged sword and risk spreading the virus and the inability to track the spread.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygalvestonbusinessoutbreakcoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News