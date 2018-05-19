SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims

Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports of Santa Fe HS shooting victims (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston Co. Medical Examiner's Office is conducting autopsies on the victims killed in the Santa Fe High School shooting.

Authorities say the bodies of the 10 victims are currently at the morgue.

Families were allegedly told not to come to the morgue until further notice.

Family members confirmed the names of six students and a teacher's aide killed Friday when a student opened fire on his peers at Santa Fe High School.

In all, 10 people were killed and 10 were injured in the shooting that occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. Friday morning.

So far, Santa Fe students Aaron Kyle McLeod, Angelique Ramirez, Chris Stone, Jared Conard Black, Kimberly Jessica Vaughan and Sabika Skeikh are confirmed dead, along with art room teacher's aide Cynthia Tisdale, according to their families.

