Galveston beaches will open up completely Friday May 1

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston is completely opening its public beaches on Friday, May 1.The beaches are currently open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for pedestrians, joggers and surfers.Cars, beach towels, chairs, tents, picnics and umbrellas are not allowed at this time.In a statement, the City of Galveston said, "The City of Galveston's top priority is the health of our residents. We strongly urge our residents to continue taking health precautions and following the CDC, state and health district guidelines regarding COVID-19, including social distancing and avoiding gatherings of more than 10."