Bank customer followed and robbed in Galleria parking garage: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a bank customer may have been followed and robbed in a Galleria parking garage.It happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Galleria parking garage on Sage Road and Alabama Street.Investigators say the suspects fled on foot after a robbery in the parking garage, and believe the victim may have been followed.A description of the suspects was not immediately released.Memorial Villages police say they assisted HPD and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.They found the abandoned vehicle at a car wash at 9511 Richmond and recovered stolen purses.