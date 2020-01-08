Bank customer followed and robbed in Galleria parking garage: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a bank customer may have been followed and robbed in a Galleria parking garage.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Galleria parking garage on Sage Road and Alabama Street.
Investigators say the suspects fled on foot after a robbery in the parking garage, and believe the victim may have been followed.
A description of the suspects was not immediately released.
Memorial Villages police say they assisted HPD and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.
They found the abandoned vehicle at a car wash at 9511 Richmond and recovered stolen purses.
