Bank customer followed and robbed in Galleria parking garage: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a bank customer may have been followed and robbed in a Galleria parking garage.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at a Galleria parking garage on Sage Road and Alabama Street.

Investigators say the suspects fled on foot after a robbery in the parking garage, and believe the victim may have been followed.

A description of the suspects was not immediately released.

Memorial Villages police say they assisted HPD and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

They found the abandoned vehicle at a car wash at 9511 Richmond and recovered stolen purses.
