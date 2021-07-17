Authorities offering reward for Galleria gunman after officer-involved shooting inside the mall

It happened just before 7:50 p.m. on July 16 as the victim was leaving the food court and headed for the parking garage, according to HPD.
Panicked shoppers fled for safety as the suspect opened fire at the Galleria, striking one man in the leg. The shooter also opened fire on off-duty officers as they approached, police said.
"When the suspect saw the officer, he immediately fired upon the officer," explained Finner during a briefing. "The officer took cover and fired back at the suspect a few times. He's not sure if he struck the suspect or not."
The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover, Finner said.
"It's just unfortunate," he said. "It just doesn't make any sense. But I'll say this ... our citizens, the majority of our people, are good people. They really are. We just have to, as a city, focus in on these violent criminals, just like this knucklehead [Friday night.] It's really frustrating. You've got kids, you've got families in the mall and you're shooting at somebody. It makes no sense, but just like the other suspects, we're coming after you. Plain and simple."
The gunman was described as a Black man between 18 and 30 years old. He reportedly has short hair, a goatee, and stands between 5'7" to 6'2" tall with a slim build. He was seen wearing a white shirt paired with black pants and was seen on surveillance video carrying a crossbody bag.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org.