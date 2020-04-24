Gaido's Seafood Restaurant in Galveston to give free meals to all COVID-19 first responders

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gaido's Seafood Restaurant in Galveston will start supplying free meals to all first responders at the frontlines of COVID-19.With COVID-19 cases in southeast Texas still increasing, many first responders are working longer than usual hours, at risk of becoming infected and unable to go home in fear of infecting their loved ones.Nick Gaido, owner and chef of the restaurant, announced on Thursday that free meals will be available to all medical personnel, police officers and firefighters every Friday for the next four weeks."For 109 years, our customers and employees have given so much to the Gaido family," he said. "These are just a few ways we can say thank you for all you have done to keep our business alive, now and in the past."Meals can be picked up curbside in front of the big crab from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.The restaurant also announced they will increase the hourly pay of all staff to at least $15 an hour, and Christmas bonuses will be handed out earlier this year."The surge in pay will hopefully stabilize many household incomes that have been negatively affected," said Gaido. "You, the people, are our future."