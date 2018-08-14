BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Members of the Baytown Police Department will gather this morning to say goodbye to one of their own.
Officer John Stewart Beasley was found dead last week after disappearing on Aug. 2. in Chambers County. His body was located five days later less than a mile from his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Visitation will be held today at 10 a.m. for Officer Beasley at Second Baptist Church in Baytown.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.
Beasley was a 23-year veteran. He was not currently involved in any major case investigations.