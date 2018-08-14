Funeral to be held today for Baytown officer found dead near his home

EMBED </>More Videos

A memorial will be held for a Baytown officer who died.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Members of the Baytown Police Department will gather this morning to say goodbye to one of their own.

Officer John Stewart Beasley was found dead last week after disappearing on Aug. 2. in Chambers County. His body was located five days later less than a mile from his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Visitation will be held today at 10 a.m. for Officer Beasley at Second Baptist Church in Baytown.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.

Beasley was a 23-year veteran. He was not currently involved in any major case investigations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officermemorialBaytown
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston rodeo in early stages of redeveloping AstroWorld land
PILE OF FIRE: Mulch could burn for days in NW Harris County
22 dead, 8 injured in Italy highway bridge collapse
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Bus crash in Ecuador kills 24 people, injures 19
Man fatally hit while crossing North Freeway
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
Show More
Police: London crash treated as terrorist incident
'Finding Mollie' website launched for missing Iowa student
League City officer saves child locked in hot SUV
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
More News