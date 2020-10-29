Funeral service for fallen HPD sergeant set for Thursday

Depart from Grace Community Church 14505 Gulf Freeway

Right turn onto Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road (northbound)

Left merge onto Gulf Freeway (northbound)

Continue to North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) (northbound)

Right exit towards Little York Road

Left turn onto Little York Road (westbound)

In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Flenda Whitney, the fiancee of HPD Sgt. Harold Preston, reflected on the 41-year police veteran's life a day after his death. Whitney spoke about what kind of person he's being remembered as, as well as the tragic details of his final moments.

Houston police went on a somber ride to escort the body of a 41-year veteran. In the video, SkyEye followed Sgt. Harold Preston's procession.

In times of tragedy, the city of Houston always unites as one. After an HPD sergeant was killed in the line of duty and another was injured, both Chief Art Acevedo and Mayor Sylvester Turner offered words of encouragement to keep the city's spirit alive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston will be honored by his friends and family during a service on Thursday.A private funeral for family, friends and HPD staff will be held at Grace Church Houston at 14505 Gulf Freeway at 11 a.m.At 6:15 a.m., Sergeant Preston's body will be escorted from the Paradise Funeral Home to Grace Church Houston. His body will then be escorted inside by his fellow Southwest Patrol Division officers.From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., family and friends will have a private viewing. The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.Houstonians will have the opportunity to pay their respects as Preston's body is escorted back to Paradise Funeral Home.It is anticipated the escort will leave Grace Church at approximately 1:30 p.m.In addition, HPD Chief Art Acevedo will hold a city-wide procession on Saturday, Oct. 31, for Houstonians to give a final goodbye Preston. The procession will move from Houston to east Texas, where he grew up, for his burial.Last Friday, Preston's body was escorted to Lockwood Funeral Home in north Houston. On the way, members of the Houston Fire Department, who remain in mourning over the death of arson investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce, staged themselves on overpasses to salute the procession.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has asked that the city of Houston lift up his family in prayer, including his 23-year-old daughter.