Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

The funeral of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.
This is the same church where the funeral of a fellow police sergeant, HPD's Sgt. Christopher Brewster, took place.
The public is invited to attend.
Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver of the vehicle was wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.
While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.
Sullivan was taken by ambulance to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where she died.
According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department on Dec. 27.
@HCSOTexas teammates and I are still at the scene. Each member wears their mourning band over their badge honoring Sgt. Brewster, killed in the line of duty just days ago. Now our grieve and condolences extend to Sgt. Sullivan’s family, the Nassau Bay PD & Community. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/hn6fMlHrx3— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019
Her death is a devastating loss to the small department, which only has about 14 officers.
The department held a candlelight vigil in honor of Sullivan on Wednesday.
The Nassau Bay PD invites the community to join them in honoring Sergeant Sullivan. A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 6:00 p.m. The community is asked to gather in front of City Hall, located at 1800 Space Park Drive, Nassau Bay, TX 77058. #abc13 https://t.co/rW0p3tQNVJ— Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) December 11, 2019
Fellow law enforcement officers say she served and protected the community until the end.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Sullivan was a Friendswood resident.
Sgt. Sullivan, a resident of Friendswood, was only 43 years old. Proudly served the Nassau Bay Community for almost 16 years. Another Sgt, leading from the front, assisting on a traffic stop. Serving & protecting her community until the end. https://t.co/OKJk9nHHbg— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019
Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman's Motorcycle Club of Texas. The organization said in a post on Facebook, "She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us."
"Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was an outgoing individual, she was a leader in this department. She helped mold some of the officers behind me," Cromie recalled in a press conference Wednesday morning.
He told reporters she was a "wonderful mother" to one son.
"She's a police officer's police officer, the epitome of what you would want in your department," he said through tears. "She's going to be missed."
Dozens of law enforcement officers provided an escort for Sullivan early Wednesday morning. The procession started at the hospital where she passed away and ended at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.
A number of law enforcement officers are lining up in preparation for Cordon of Honor for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. There will be an escort from the hospital to the Institute of Forensic Sciences. #HouNews #lesm pic.twitter.com/RbItCR6Tc9— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019
"This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.
Deputies have filed a charge of felony murder against 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson in connection to Sullivan's death. He was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
BREAKING: Tavores Dewayne Henderson - suspect in the felony murder of Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan - has been taken into custody without incident. Deputies arrested him at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail. #hounews pic.twitter.com/gO2D7TIqGw— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 12, 2019
The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.
