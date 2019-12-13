Funeral plans set for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

By
NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- The community will be able to honor the Nassau Bay police sergeant who died while trying to help arrest a man wanted on warrants.

The funeral of Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston.

This is the same church where the funeral of a fellow police sergeant, HPD's Sgt. Christopher Brewster, took place.

The public is invited to attend.

Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.

While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop

Sullivan was taken by ambulance to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where she died.

According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department on Dec. 27.



Her death is a devastating loss to the small department, which only has about 14 officers.

The department held a candlelight vigil in honor of Sullivan on Wednesday.



Fellow law enforcement officers say she served and protected the community until the end.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Sullivan was a Friendswood resident.



Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman's Motorcycle Club of Texas. The organization said in a post on Facebook, "She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us."



"Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was an outgoing individual, she was a leader in this department. She helped mold some of the officers behind me," Cromie recalled in a press conference Wednesday morning.

He told reporters she was a "wonderful mother" to one son.

"She's a police officer's police officer, the epitome of what you would want in your department," he said through tears. "She's going to be missed."

Dozens of law enforcement officers provided an escort for Sullivan early Wednesday morning. The procession started at the hospital where she passed away and ended at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.



"This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.

Deputies have filed a charge of felony murder against 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson in connection to Sullivan's death. He was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.



The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
EMBED More News Videos

While he was known as a towering law enforcement officer, Chris Brewster was also a beloved athlete.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnassau bayofficer injuredpolice officer killedtraffic stopofficer killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New allegations come to light against Conroe priest
Churchgoer uses mic stand to stop man who stormed sanctuary
More than 40 exotic pets abandoned in SW Houston apartment
Warmer weekend weather before a strong cold front Monday
Nassau Bay sergeant's alleged killer charged with capital murder
DeAndre Hopkins' mom spreads cheer to kids in unfortunate situations
Mom of accused cop killer charged with hindering investigation
Show More
Chris Watts ordered to pay $6M to murdered wife's parents
Bank mistakenly puts $37 million in Texas woman's account
Man accused of killing family complained of nagging
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
2 dates Houston movie and music lovers need to mark
More TOP STORIES News