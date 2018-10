Tyesha Dukes says her baby boy, Julies, was born in December of 2017 but died hours later.She says after the tragedy she entrusted Perry Funeral Home to bury her son, but never received a death certificate stating where he had been buried.Dukes says once news hit of 11 fetuses being found inside the ceiling of another funeral home nearby, she got worried and called Perry Funeral Home.She placed the call Thursday, the day before police raided Perry Funeral Home and discovered 63 infants and fetuses which were improperly stored inside."I had called just to see," Dukes said. "If it's baby bodies at this funeral home, let me call and see if my baby, you know, is buried or not."She says that she was assured her baby was buried at Gethsemane Cemetery, but now she is not so sure."This funeral home is under investigation," Dukes said. "How do I know my baby is not in there thrown to the side?"Detroit police say they found 36 fetuses and infants inside three unrefrigerated cardboard boxes, and another 27 from a freezer inside Perry Funeral Home Friday afternoon.According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affair's Database, and Perry Funeral Home's website, the owner of Perry Funeral Home is James Vermeulen. WXYZ-TV received a statement from a lawyer representing Perry's Funeral Home: