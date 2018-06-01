Funeral held for deputy allegedly killed by officer brother

Family, friends, and the law enforcement community came together Friday to celebrate the life of a longtime Harris County deputy who was allegedly killed by his own brother.In a quiet corner of Montgomery County, where the sound of wildlife punctures the consistent quietness, the lives of two brothers were forever changed."The brothers loved one another. I'll tell you that right now. There's no doubt in my mind there's a lot of love between them," said Stagecoach police Chief Michael Wethington.A week ago on May 25, Wethington said Deputy Rocky Lee, 57, was at the home of his brother Robert, an officer in the Stagecoach Police Department, to help him when something went terribly wrong. Robert allegedly fired multiple times and killed his brother. Investigators said Rocky Lee's body was found in a bathroom after being shot multiple times."I do truly believe Robert does not know what he did," said Wethington.Robert Lee was arrested and charged with murder. He is out on bond.Friday morning, friends and family gathered to say goodbye to Rocky, a long time Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.Raymond Aylward, Robert's stepson, described his stepfather as a "force of nature.""At times he is one of the most annoying people you have met in your life. But he was always there for you, even if you didn't know you needed him," said Aylward.Family members say Robert Lee had long suffered from a brain tumor and other issues, and that Rocky, like always, was there to help. What happened inside that home remains unclear. What is clear, the sheriff said, is how Rocky should be remembered."That was the kind of deputy he was. The kind of man he was, always trying to help others. And in his final moments, he was trying to do that, helping others," said Harris Co. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who attended his deputy's funeral."I think it's important for us to pay our final respects and also to say farewell to someone that served our county so well. For so many years, he was a member of our family, so he's definitely going to be missed. Some things we can't understand how or why they happen. But all we can do is just reflect on the life they lived," Gonzalez said.The family believes there wasn't any animosity between the brothers. It's believed that a medical issue related to Robert Lee led to the shooting.Rocky Lee was a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for more than 25 years.According to the Houston Police Officers' Union, Robert Lee was part of the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years before he retired. He was hired by the Stagecoach Police Department about two years ago.