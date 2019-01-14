BROOKLYN, New York --Friends and family said their final goodbyes Saturday to a child who died in Brooklyn of an apparent allergic reaction to fumes from fish as it was being cooked.
Eleven-year-old Cameron Jean-Pierre died on New Year's Day when he had a severe asthma attack after breathing in fumes as his grandmother and aunt cooked "salt fish," a Caribbean dish, at a family member's home.
RELATED: Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish in Brooklyn
His father described the harrowing last moments with his son to Eyewitness News.
"My son's last words were 'Daddy I love you, daddy I love you,'" he said. "He gave me two kisses, two kisses on my face. He said, 'I feel like I'm dying.' I said, 'Don't say that. What are you talking about? Don't say that.'"
Services for Cameron were held at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.
ORIGINAL STORY: 11-year-old boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish