BROOKLYN, New York --
Friends and family said their final goodbyes Saturday to a child who died in Brooklyn of an apparent allergic reaction to fumes from fish as it was being cooked.

Eleven-year-old Cameron Jean-Pierre died on New Year's Day when he had a severe asthma attack after breathing in fumes as his grandmother and aunt cooked "salt fish," a Caribbean dish, at a family member's home.

His father described the harrowing last moments with his son to Eyewitness News.

"My son's last words were 'Daddy I love you, daddy I love you,'" he said. "He gave me two kisses, two kisses on my face. He said, 'I feel like I'm dying.' I said, 'Don't say that. What are you talking about? Don't say that.'"

Services for Cameron were held at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church on Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

