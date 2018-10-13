U.S. & WORLD

Funeral held for 8 family members killed in New York limo crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones are saying goodbye to four sisters and four family members who were on the limo involved in a crash that killed 20.

By MICHAEL HILL
AMSTERDAM, New York --
Urns with the remains of four sisters and four other family members rested at the altar of an upstate New York church for their funeral after last weekend's limousine crash that killed a total of 20 people.

The combined service was held a week after the stretch limo loaded with 18 people ran a stop sign and crashed at the bottom of a long hill in nearby Schoharie. Everyone in the limousine died, as well as two pedestrians.

Four sisters who grew up in this town on the Mohawk River are among the dead.

RELATED: 20 killed, including newlyweds, in 'horrific' limo crash on their way to birthday party

The funeral honored the memory of Allison King, sister Abigail Jackson and her husband Adam Jackson, sister Mary Dyson and her husband Robert Dyson, sister Amy Steenburg and her husband Axel Steenburg, and his older brother, Richard Steenburg.

RELATED: Remembering those killed in the Schoharie crash

8 victims of the Schoharie, NY, limo crash



Mourners lined up for hours on a chilly, cloudy Saturday outside a Roman Catholic church to get into the afternoon service.

Relatives say the group, most of them in their 30s, was celebrating the upcoming 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg with a trip to a brewery in Cooperstown.

Governor: Limo that crashed in New York shouldn't have been on the road

The sudden loss of the group with deep ties to the region brought an outpouring of grief. A candlelight vigil along the river on Monday drew thousands of people, many who knew the sisters through work or school. Two of them still lived in Amsterdam.

The Dysons leave behind a toddler-age son and the Jacksons had two young girls. Amy and Axel were married in June.

While authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash, prosecutors have charged the operator of the limo, Nauman Hussein, with criminally negligent homicide, saying he allowed an improperly licensed driver to operate an "unserviceable" vehicle.

New York Limo Crash: Son of limo owner charged following crash that killed 20

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcrashaccidentNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Man who shot at teen from porch found guilty of assault
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
Dad finds mold inside Capri Sun juice pouch
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Astros fever growing ahead of ALCS Game 1
Where Astros fans visiting Boston can find a piece of Texas
GO GET 'EM: 5 hottest Houston Astros t-shirts
Take your picture at these 7 amazing Astros murals
Storms possible in areas west and northwest of Houston
Man who shot at teen from porch found guilty of assault
Astros fans bringing Houston spirit to Fenway Park
Intoxicated driver injures 7 after crashing into bus: Deputies
Show More
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog in Alvin
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in west Harris Co.
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Driver charged after deadly 6-vehicle crash in NE Houston
11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home: Police
More News