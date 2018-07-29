Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A barbecue fundraiser is planned for Sunday night to honor the memory of 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin and help raise funds for the family he leaves behind.
Arreguin was shot and killed on Friday night around 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hardy and Rankin roads as he was breaking up a robbery and helping his teenage neighbor get to safety.
According to police, a 16-year-old, who lives two doors down from Arreguin, was sitting alone outside his home when he was approached by two men who demanded his jewelry. The teen started yelling, which prompted Arreguin to come running from his home to help.
The man was shot multiple times after a confrontation with the suspects and the teen said Arreguin yelled for him to get inside his house as he was dying on the ground.
A tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities are searching for at least three suspects and two are described as younger Hispanic males, ages 16 to 20 years old with slim builds.
In the murder of Moyses Arreguin, we are searching for at least (3) suspects. Two are younger Hispanic males, 16-20 years old, slim built. Fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan. Will update as more information becomes available. #hounews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 29, 2018
The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
All funds raised from the barbecue will benefit Arreguin's wife and two young daughters.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at 19010 W. Hardy Rd., Houston, Texas 77073
A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help Arreguin's family.
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.