FUNDRAISER

Fundraiser held for neighbor killed while helping teen

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities have released new details as they continue searching for the suspects who allegedly killed Moyses Arreguin while saving his neighbor. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A barbecue fundraiser is planned for Sunday night to honor the memory of 29-year-old Moyses Arreguin and help raise funds for the family he leaves behind.

Arreguin was shot and killed on Friday night around 11 p.m. in a neighborhood near Hardy and Rankin roads as he was breaking up a robbery and helping his teenage neighbor get to safety.

According to police, a 16-year-old, who lives two doors down from Arreguin, was sitting alone outside his home when he was approached by two men who demanded his jewelry. The teen started yelling, which prompted Arreguin to come running from his home to help.

The man was shot multiple times after a confrontation with the suspects and the teen said Arreguin yelled for him to get inside his house as he was dying on the ground.

A tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities are searching for at least three suspects and two are described as younger Hispanic males, ages 16 to 20 years old with slim builds.



The suspects left the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

All funds raised from the barbecue will benefit Arreguin's wife and two young daughters.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at 19010 W. Hardy Rd., Houston, Texas 77073

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help Arreguin's family.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedattempted robberycrimefundraiserHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUNDRAISER
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
How to help duck boat victims and their families
Family holding benefit for 2 children killed in murder-suicide
Eat at Chipotle to help raise funds for Houston Pets Alive
More fundraiser
Top Stories
Deputies investigate hate speech graffiti at Tomball ISD school
Boy with Down syndrome loses Woody doll at Astros Game
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Simone Biles wins first competition since 2016 Olympic Games
Masked men pistol-whip woman during home invasion
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at these flavorful spots
Christmas in July: Animal adoptions only $20
Pregnant woman delivers baby after cop allegedly kicks stomach
Show More
Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience
What it's like to fly in the smoky sky over massive Carr Fire: VIDEO
Obama's spotted dancing at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert
Burger King raises awareness about 'pink tax'
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
More News