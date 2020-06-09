death investigation

2 people found dead inside home in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway this afternoon in Fulshear after officers received reports of two people dead inside a home.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, the home under investigation is in the 27000 block of Linden Ridge Lane in the Cross Creek Ranch community, which is just off FM 1093.

Police did not immediately offer details to what happened at the home Tuesday. A photo on the department's Facebook page showed police tape and several police vehicles parked.

They urged people to avoid the area in the midst of their investigation.
