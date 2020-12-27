Fugitive wanted for indecency with a child in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive who is accused of indecency with a child.

According to Crime Stoppers, in June of 2019, Rudy Mijangos Villagran performed indecent sexual acts on a child in the 7300 block of Bissonnet Street.

During the investigation, authorities said the child made an outcry of sexual abuse.

Police described Villagran as a 32-year-old Hispanic man. He stands at approximately 5'8" and weighs about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Villagran.

Information can be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
