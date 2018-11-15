MUGSHOTS

Florida fugitive 'up to his neck' with charges, puns when mugshot goes viral

Florida deputies stuck their necks out this week to capture a fugitive whose mugshot got the attention of a pun-tastic internet.

Charles Dion McDowell was wanted in Escambia County, Florida, for a list of charges as long as his neck appears in his viral booking photo.

Among the counts, the 31-year-old was charged for fleeing/eluding police and multiple drug possession charges.

Though the sheriff's office that arrested McDowell took this matter with the seriousness befitting of the alleged crimes, social media users took McDowell's head-raising mugshot with some creative observations.

"All you people got jokes. If he was in front of you when you said that, he'd knock you into necks week," said one comment on the Escambia Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"Mind your business he's not from your neck of the woods anyway," replied another user who pointed out the virality of McDowell's neck.

"He should sell advertising space on his neck," one user observed, noting the ink tattooed on the freakish-looking body part.

As of Thursday, the post has surpassed 234,000 shares, 250,000 comments and 50,000 reactions on Facebook since Tuesday.
