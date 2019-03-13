Fugitive kicks down door and strangles ex-girlfriend: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for a Houston fugitive accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend.Houston police said Reginald Huey kicked down his ex-girlfriend's door on Nov. 30, 2018 in the 5500 block of Eastland Street.Once inside the home, Huey allegedly grabbed the woman by the neck and continued strangling her until witnesses called police.Huey ran from the home and hasn't been seen since.The suspect is described as a 31-year-old black male, standing at 5'11" and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and short dark hair, with tattoos on his face and neck.If you know where Huey is, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or