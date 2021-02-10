Houston man accused of sexually abusing child for 3 years

WANTED: Fugitive responsible for Countinuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. If you know where police can locate John Joseph Langhammer, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 196876-19 - @ 9200 E. Ave K. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/8w4AJNj4HX pic.twitter.com/DwuZnmMBYJ