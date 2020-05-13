HPD searching for fugitive accused of sexually abusing a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 55-year-old man is wanted after authorities say he sexually abused a child more than a year ago.

Fugitive Jesus Arzola is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to authorities, Arzola abused the child on Tuesday, January 18, 2019 in the 6000 block of West Sunforest Drive.

Officials describe Arzola as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black with gray hair. He's about 5'7" and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and are eligible for the cash reward.

