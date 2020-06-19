Man wanted in sexual assault of child that happened 3 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is asking for the public's help to find a 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Authorities say that on August 26, 2017, Jacory Duncan assaulted the child in the 7000 block of the North Loop East.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Duncan allegedly sexually abused the victim.

Duncan is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of Duncan.

You can report information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitivecrime stopperssexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mask order could be issued again today in Harris County
Challenges ahead for thousands of 'uncontactable' students
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
3 big freeway closures to know this weekend
Documentaries capture Houston voices celebrating Juneteenth
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
Sexual harassment investigation launched into missing soldier
Show More
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Carnival Cruises loses $4.37 billion due to pandemic
TWC tracks unemployment benefits hack to computer in NY
Mayo Clinic says COVID-19 plasma treatment results promising
Supporters and protesters gather at City Hall for police rally
More TOP STORIES News