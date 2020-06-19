Man wanted in sexual assault of child that happened 3 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division is asking for the public's help to find a 34-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Authorities say that on August 26, 2017, Jacory Duncan assaulted the child in the 7000 block of the North Loop East.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Duncan allegedly sexually abused the victim.
Duncan is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges of Duncan.
You can report information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for the cash reward.
