Fugitive in Sugar Land clerk's killing caught across state lines

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- It appears justice may be served more than three months after a store clerk in Sugar Land was shot and killed on the job.

Treveon James Young was taken into custody in the Las Vegas area in connection with the murder of 63-year-old Hamid Lakhani.

Last month, Crime Stoppers increased the reward leading to Young's arrest from $5,000 to $15,000. Law enforcement became aware of Young in Nevada.

Law enforcement said he was on another crime spree, was using a fake name, and was already jailed for other charges including grand theft auto.

Back in Sugar Land, Lakhani's widow, Perveen Lakhani, told ABC13 she felt relieved about Young's arrest.

However, Perveen still feels almost unbearable grief over losing her husband of 41 years.

"I'm trying to manage myself. Feeling alone. Sometimes I feel depressed, but my daughter is supporting me a lot," she said.

"(Young) should learn his lesson," Perveen added.

Young, who faces a murder charge, has been behind bars on a number of felonies across Texas.

According to police, three others stormed the WB Food Mart on West Bellfort with Young on Aug. 31 when Hamid died. A 17-year-old girl and two 16-year-olds were already arrested in the case.

