Fugitive in police sergeant's death captured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fugitive suspected of hitting and killing a Nassau Bay police sergeant has been captured at a home in southeast Houston, authorities said.Tavores Dewayne Henderson, 21, was taken into custody without incident in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail Drive, according to a tweet sent by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Henderson was wanted in connection with the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan.Henderson is apparently no stranger to run-ins with the law.Court records show last Sunday, he allegedly tried to kidnap the mother of his children from a Topgolf parking lot on Houston's west side. The woman was there attending a work event. Records show the two made it a few blocks away, where she told Henderson that police had been called and her mother was coming. That caused Henderson to let her go. That alleged assault is why a warrant for Henderson's arrest was issued.Wednesday morning, ABC13 found the woman, as well as her mother."(The police) have been here all night," said Shelia Johnson, the maternal grandmother to Henderson's two kids. "What can we tell them? We can't tell them nothing, we don't know nothing."Records obtained by ABC13 also show Henderson with pending charges in Harris, Montgomery and Galveston counties.He appears to be proud of his various arrests, recording his own release from Harris County Jail a few months ago, and posting it onto his Instagram page. He has also posted his own mugshots on his page, and featured various parts of his alleged criminal history on his rap videos uploaded on YouTube.Henderson faces a felony murder charge. That could be upgraded to capital murder, depending on his intent, detectives said.Through Crime Stoppers' Fallen Hero Project, a reward of up to $20,000 total was offered for information leading to Henderson.Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was attempting to arrest Henderson, who was wanted on warrants, when she was hit and killed by his vehicle.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, Sullivan was one of the officers conducting the traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.Henderson was wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest him, police said he fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.