17-year-old shot in face during altercation outside of Ft. Bend County home

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot in the face during an altercation outside of a Ft. Bend County home.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Houston where he is expected to recover.

"There was some type of altercation out front," said Sheriff Troy Nehls.

There were several people outside the house that fled the scene.

The sheriff said there is no risk to the public.

"No threat to the public at all, matter of fact, if the suspects are watching they may just want to have a conversation with us and talk about what happened," said Nehls.
