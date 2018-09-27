COW ON THE LOOSE? If you're in Fort Bend County, there's a number for that

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff Troy Nehls' office has a special unit that works to protect livestock.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
The next time you see livestock on the loose in Fort Bend County, don't have a cow: call the sheriff's office instead.

The livestock unit is dedicated to protecting loose or abused livestock and enforcing the laws which protect them.

Sheriff Troy Nehls' office tweeted a photo of a cow wandering loose in a residential neighborhood on Thursday. The photo was snapped in Old Orchard.

While the sheriff's office did not share details about the cow in question, they did say they are ready for action anytime the country and the city collide.



The livestock unit is made up of Deputies Ron Otto, W.F. "Bill" Jenkins, Tanner Eddleblute, and Matt Gobar, according to their website.

In addition to responding to calls about cows on the run, the unit is responsible for handling cases of neglect, cruelty and abandonment of livestock or estrays.

The deputies work alongside animal welfare workers in both rural and urban areas in the county, according to the sheriff's office.

If you should see a loose cow or livestock animal, you can dial 281-341-4665 for help.

Watch how the Fort Bend County Sheriff's office has responded during disasters involving livestock:

Dozens of cows stranded in flood waters in Simonton
EMBED More News Videos

Horses rescued from floodwater in Simonton, Pooja Lodhia reports.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
livestockfort bend county sheriff's officetexas newscowcow on the looseRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young Astros fan scolded at game becomes face of rare disorder
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Kavanaugh accuser testifies she feared she might be killed
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
'NO REGRETS': Ex-HISD principal reaches $100,000 settlement
No White House run for Beto if he's elected to senate
Astros' Charlie Morton and wife welcome their 4th child
Show More
Arrest made while search warrant served at Cher's home
HISD parents raise concerns about overcrowded school buses
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Alabama man drives 8 hours to cut grass for veteran
Texas inmate executed for killing girlfriend in 2000
More News