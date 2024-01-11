End of an era as iconic Fruit Stripe gum, sold since the '60s, to be discontinued

Fruit Stripe, the well known striped chewing gum, is ending its five decade short flavored run.

Fruit Stripe, the well known striped chewing gum, is ending its five decade short flavored run.

Fruit Stripe, the well known striped chewing gum, is ending its five decade short flavored run.

Fruit Stripe, the well known striped chewing gum, is ending its five decade short flavored run.

NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for Fruit Stripe, the decades-old gum brand that was known for its fruit-inspired flavors and zebra-print product: The brand's owner is discontinuing the striped treat.

"The decision to sunset this product was not taken lightly," a representative for Ferrara, Fruit Stripe's owner, told CNN on Wednesday. "We considered many factors before coming to this decision, including consumer preferences, and purchasing patterns - and overall brand trends for Fruit Stripe Gum."

The iconic gum, which has been sold since the 1960s, came in five flavors: Wet n' Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange and Peach. Each pack came with a temporary tattoo of its mascot, Yipes the Zebra.

Ferrara Candy Shop

Ferrara, which also produces other well-known candy brands, such as Trolli, Fun Dip, Pixy Sitx and Nerds, said discontinuing Fruit Stripe was a "difficult decision."

Fans of the classic gum brand might still be able to find it in select retailers nationwide before it sells out one last time, Ferrara said.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.