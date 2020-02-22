Society

Frontier Airlines giving away a dream wedding at 30,000 feet in the sky

By Chris Nocera
Are you and your partner the adventurous type? Would you ever consider getting married at 30,000 feet in the air? Frontier Airlines is looking for one lucky couple to tie the knot on board one of their flights.
The carrier is now accepting nominations for a one-of-a-kind wedding. The package also includes a VIP honeymoon experience in Las Vegas. The ceremony will take place in-flight surrounded by loved ones, before landing at McCarran International Airport (LAS) to celebrate.

The grand prize package includes:

  • Two round-trip tickets for the winning couple on Frontier Airlines to Las Vegas
  • Twenty round-trip tickets for friends and family on Frontier Airlines to Las Vegas
  • In-flight celebration, including celebratory toast
  • Hotel suite for the winning couple and accommodations for up to 20 friends and family
  • Spa treatments and world class show tickets for the winning couple
  • High Roller Observation Wheel experience for the group


To enter, you must submit a 1-minute video explaining why you and your soon-to-be deserve the in-flight nuptials. The airline said that entries will be judged on their love story, originality and video creativity.

The top three couples will be announced and nationwide voting begins March 3. Voting will conclude on March 13 and the winning couple will be announced March 23.

If interested, you have until Sunday to enter.

Couples can enter here: https://bit.ly/2RXhMWT
